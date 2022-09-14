Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County.

According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.

Bobby Penny was arrested and charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter. He is currently in the Gaston County jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Police have not said what led to the shooting.