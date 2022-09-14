State Leaders Called In To Help Solve Gaston County School District’s Paycheck Issues

THE LATEST——

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina leaders have been called in to help fix Gaston County School District’s payroll problems. Teachers and staff within the district have reported issues with their paychecks since January, that’s when the system transitioned to a new payroll system provided by Oracle. WCCB News has learned the school system may not have received the green light to implement the new payroll system.

“This is the response from our central staff, and the Chief Public Information Officer from the Department of Public Instruction apparently is saying that Gaston County was told not to roll it out yet,” says Rep. Kelly Hastings from Gaston County. Hastings says state leaders have been called in to help fix the issue.

“The Department of Public Instruction, and the State Treasure’s Office are helping to solve the problem, and the reason the treasure’s office is involved is I think there was a retirement issue involved,” says Hastings.

There’s no word yet how long it will take to fix the payroll issues.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Some Gaston County teachers say they are frustrated. Many educators, staff workers, and bus drivers say they haven’t been getting paid.

In January, the Gaston County School System transitioned its payroll system from an outdated one, to a new and improved system provided by Oracle. Some teachers say there have been problems with their pay ever since.

“We have people who have double deductions taken out, we have people who are not receiving paychecks on time, we have people who are owed money from last year, and we also have people who are overpaid,” says Diane Gibson, a Gaston County teacher.

Friday morning, dozens of teachers and staff, armed with signs, took to the streets at Southwest Middle School for a ‘walk in for fixed pay’ protest. They’re asking state leaders to step in to help.

The Gaston County School District released a statement about the issue:

“While it has been extremely frustrating for employees, we appreciate their patience, understanding, and willingness to work with us. We are hopeful that using the system will continue to get better and that we will not experience wide-reaching issues like we did during the first few months of implementation. We continue to work diligently to address issues and correct mistakes that we have encountered as a result of the transition to the Oracle system. Any employee with an issue should let his or her principal or supervisor know so the principal/supervisor can make sure that our payroll department is aware.”