Chester County Woman Who Disappeared From Her Assisted Living Facility Found Alive
CHESTER CO., S.C. — UPDATE: Officials say a 79-year-old woman who went missing from a Fort Lawn assisted living facility has been found alive. Judy Pate was found Thursday afternoon near Cemetery Road. Authorities said she was coherent but was being airlifted to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
Deputies say a 79-year-old Chester County woman went missing from her assisted living facility on Tuesday.
Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
Authorities say Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers.
She was last seen walking towards the right side of the building.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.