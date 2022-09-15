Chester County Woman Who Disappeared From Her Assisted Living Facility Found Alive 

Samantha Gilstrap, Danielle Ferguson,

CHESTER CO., S.C. — UPDATE: Officials say a 79-year-old woman who went missing from a Fort Lawn assisted living facility has been found alive. Judy Pate was found Thursday afternoon near Cemetery Road.  Authorities said she was coherent but was being airlifted to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

WCCB has a crew in the area and will update this story as more details become available.

Deputies say a 79-year-old Chester County woman went missing from her assisted living facility on Tuesday.

Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.

Authorities say Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers.

She was last seen walking towards the right side of the building.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

 