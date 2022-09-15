Chester County Woman Who Disappeared From Her Assisted Living Facility Found Alive 

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHESTER CO., S.C. — UPDATE: Officials say a 79-year-old woman who went missing from a Fort Lawn assisted living facility has been found alive. Judy Pate was found Thursday afternoon near Cemetery Road. Authorities said she was coherent but was being airlifted to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

WCCB has a crew in the area and will update this story as more details become available.

Judy Pate has been found alive and responsive off of Cemetary Road In Fort Lawn. EMS is in route. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) September 15, 2022

—————————————————————————————————————————

Deputies say a 79-year-old Chester County woman went missing from her assisted living facility on Tuesday.

Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.

Authorities say Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers.

She was last seen walking towards the right side of the building.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.