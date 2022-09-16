Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer

MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights.

In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.

The state of North Carolina says that inside the Toyota Corolla were multiple illegal items, some of which are listed below:

Functional blue lights and a siren

Police vests and jackets

A body-worn camera

A makeshift law enforcement ID card

Officials say Tamba admitted that the car was his, and it was later found that the lights belonged to his alias “Chief Blessing Tamba.“

While in court, the jury was told that Tamba had been found guilty of impersonating a law enforcement officer two previous times.

The judge sentenced Tambe to the maximum sentence of 45 active days of imprisonment.