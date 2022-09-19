Fiona Forecast to Become a Major Hurricane

1/4

Hurricane Fiona battered the Caribbean this weekend. It has dumped more than 15″ of rain across parts of Puerto Rico – washing away bridges and causing catastrophic flooding.

As of 8am Monday morning, Fiona is located over the Dominican Republic as a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph. Up to a foot of rain and 4-6′ of storm surge is possible for the Dominican Republic over the next 24 hours.

Fiona is forecast to pass over or just east of Turks and Caicos Tuesday. Hurricane warnings are in effect with 4-8″ of rain and up to 4′ of storm surge possible for the islands. From there this storm will turn toward the north into the open waters of the Atlantic. It is here where the storm will likely strengthen to a category 3 major hurricane by Wednesday morning.

A trough that will bring scattered showers to the Carolinas midweek will help guide Fiona away from the East coast. It is projected to pass near Bermuda as a major hurricane Thursday before moving into the cooler waters of the Atlantic this weekend.

