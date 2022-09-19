Northwest Cabarrus High Evacuated Monday Morning after Bomb Threat Note

CONCORD, N.C. — Students were evacuated at Northwest Cabarrus High Monday morning after school staff discovered a note about a bomb threat. The threat was deemed not credible but a Cabarrus County School official said students were immediately evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department was called and conducted a thorough search of the school. Deputies determined it was safe for students to return to classes shortly after 11 a.m.

In a statement provided to WCCB by school officials it states “The safety of our students and staff is always a priority, and we appreciate the quick response of our law enforcement partners.”

There is no word if anyone has been identified in connection to the note.