Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat

CONCORD, N.C. – Four local schools are evacuating due to bomb threats. Those schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School.

All four are in the Cabarrus County school district.

A statement from the district says in part, “We continue to work with Concord Police and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.”

Parents are being asked not to come to the school. The district says it will give updates through Connect-Ed as soon as it has additional information.

WCCB has a crew on the way to the scene.