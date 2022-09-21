Police Investigating Accident involving CATS Bus and School Bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers should avoid the area of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road due to an accident. Charlotte Fire officials confirm a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus and a CATS bus were involved in an accident. They say the CATS bus driver had a medical emergency and collided with the school bus.

CMS says 7 children were onboard the bus that was headed to Myers Park High School. We are told none of the children were injured however the bus driver was transported to the hospital. The CATS bus driver and a passenger were also taken to a local hospital.

The accident was reported at 8:35 a.m.

We have a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.