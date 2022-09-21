Tropical Storm Gaston Forms in the Atlantic

1/7

Hurricane Fiona may the strongest storm we have seen this season, but it is no longer than only storm in the Atlantic basin. Tropical Storm Gaston formed late Tuesday night 850 miles west of the Azores. It has sustained winds of 65 mph as of the 8am update from the National Hurricane Center.

Gaston has a rough road ahead but could intensify a bit more over the next 24 hours. Without much steering power, the storm will meander toward the northeast and then east through the end of the week. A ridge is building to the north which will lock Gaston from traveling much further from where it is currently located.

Rapid weakening is projected by Friday. The storm will likely become a remnant low by the weekend.

A strong rip current risk could be felt in the Azores by this weekend. There is no direct threat to land from this storm.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other areas in the Atlantic. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane list is Hermine.

