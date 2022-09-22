Charlotte Airport Temporarily Closing Upper Roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport’s upper-level roadway is temporarily closing to begin roadway canopy construction for the Terminal Lobby Expansion. At 10 p.m. on September 27, the closure will go into effect. It will remain closed until Wednesday, October 12th at 4 a.m.

During the two-week closure, the below changes will happen:

-Additional staff will be curbside to assist customers during the first week of the closure.

-All vehicles will be directed to the lower level (Arrivals/Baggage Claim) for drop off and pick up.

-All airline curbside ticket counters/check-in will be unavailable. Passengers will need to check-in at the airlines’ ticket counters in the lobby.

-Door 2 and the Center Door on the upper level (Departures/Ticketing) will remain open for an emergency exit only.

-Door 5 on Departures/Ticketing will remain open for an emergency exit and access to the Departures/Ticketing smoking area. The smoking area will relocated to the east end of Departures/Ticketing.

-Daily North Lot will become a temporary Cell Phone lot to help alleviate traffic congestion. The current Cell Phone Lot will close.

-Express Deck Shuttle bus will pick up and drop off on the Arrivals/Baggage Claim level, in the bus lane Zone 2.

-Curbside Valet check-in has been relocated to the first level of the Hourly Deck. There are signs directing customers to the new location. A temporary check-in counter is located inside the west subterranean walkway to assist with check-in/checkout operations.

-Special assistance Zones will be identified in Zone 2 of the public vehicle lanes and include an attendant, additional seating and special assistance signage.

Airport officials say passengers should allow for extra time for drop off and pick up and be prepared for busy roadways.

The entire lobby expansion will wrap up in 2025. It will feature new modern ticket counters, artwork, charging stations, three large security checkpoints and five pre-security concession spaces.