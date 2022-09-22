Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High.

On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify the student who wrote the notes. Authorities say they did a search of the student’s home and confirmed they did not have access to materials as mentioned in the notes.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Department of Juvenile Justice are working together on the case and charges are currently pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.