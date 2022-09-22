Two Confirmed Cases of West Nile Virus in Meck County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Public Health officials says there are two human cases of West Nile Virus in Mecklenburg county. There are four confirmed human cases in the state according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials say the increase is concerning as the state typically averages two cases of West Nile Virus by the end of August each year.

Residents are being asked to take precautions while enjoying the weather. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington says “When you’re outdoors, use mosquito repellent. Take note of any standing water around your home and empty those as they can be a breeding ground for mosquitos, enjoy the weather, but be cautious.”

