CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Shepherd Shakespeare Co. is partnering with Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte to produce the Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare.

If you want family fun, head to the Barn at MoRA this weekend! Families are invited to bring chairs or blankets and enjoy wild, zany Shakespeare!

Curtains open at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday morning through October 30th.

Location:8300 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Cost: Free admission