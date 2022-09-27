Texas Man Arrested for Threat Made Towards Northwestern High School

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have identified and arrested the man they say made a threat directed toward Northwestern High School. On Monday, Rock Hill Police say they were made aware of a threat circulating on social media. The threat included the words “shoot up” in the message while referring to the school as “nwhs.”

Additional officers were at the school and neighboring schools as a safety precaution. During the investigation, officers found that the person that made the threat might be in Harris County, Texas. Detectives made contact with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and they were able to identify 20-year-old Chris Morales as the person who sent the threat.

After consulting with the District Attorney, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office charged Morales for Terroristic Threat and he was arrested Monday night.