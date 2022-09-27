The Carolina Renaissance Festival Opens This Weekend!
CONCORD, NC — Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! The Carolina Renaissance Festival is an outdoor medieval amusement park, a 16 stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, falconry demonstrations, swimming mermaids, and a feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure!
The festival is Saturdays and Sundays, October 1st – November 20th, 9:30 am – 5:30 pm. Rain or shine. Parking is free!
Save $24 opening weekend! Receive 2 adult tickets for $40 (coupon required). Click here for coupon location details.
For more information about the Carolina Renaissance Festival visit carolina.renfestinfo.com.