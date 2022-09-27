What Does M&M Stand For?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.

M&M’s were invented in 1941. They were originally given to American soldiers fighting in World War II. But, later everyone was able to get their hands on them and they’ve become one of the most popular chocolate candies.