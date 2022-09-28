Lancaster County Schools E-Learning Day Friday

LANCASTER, S.C. — On Friday, September 30, all Lancaster County Schools will have an E-Learning day according to district officials. School and office buildings will be closed. All afterschool programs including extracurricular activities beginning Friday and through the weekend will be canceled.

Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday, September 29.

District officials said in a statement:

“We have been watching the Hurricane all week in regards to the impact it may have on our school district. These decisions are never easy to make because no one can ultimately guarantee what will happen. Given that we have no guarantees we must make the best decision possible on the data and circumstances we have at present. We expect to experience windy conditions by mid morning on Friday in portions of our county. Based on the totality of the circumstances. Our county is very big and stretches more than 45 miles from top to bottom. The latest weather predictions show parts of our county getting winds of 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. If this comes to fruition we will face dangers operating school buses and in transportation in general. Winds are clearly no friend of a high profile vehicle like a bus and could cause one to tip over or go off the road. We also have many employees, parents, and young drivers we are concerned about as well. We have to do what’s best for the district as a whole.”