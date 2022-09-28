Mecklenburg County Preparing For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Officials believe flash flooding could be potentially be the biggest issue for Charlotte this weekend.

Officials say more than half of the people that die from flooding die in their cars, because they either attempted to drive around barriers, or thought they could drive through water.

“You may see some standing water and think I can drive through that. But, there may be a sinkhole under there, there may be some logs under there or even some debris,” says John Wendel with Char-Meck Storm water Services.

Mecklenburg County’s Emergency Operations Center will be fully activated throughout the weekend beginning Friday to monitor impacts from the storm.