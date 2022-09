CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Taste of Charlotte and the annual Pink Cupcake Walk have both been rescheduled as Tropical Storm Ian sets its sights on the Carolinas.

Taste of Charlotte will now be held October 7th-9th.

The Pink Cupcake Walk is now October 8th.

Both events will happen at Truist Field in Uptown.

These are just two of many big events being postponed across our area due to the threat of severe weather.