CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover Fire Department released pictures of their Swift Water Rescue Team gathering equipment ahead of heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian.

As a reminder, everyone should “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Flood waters can be deeper than they seem, and there is no guarantee that the road is still intact.