NCDHHS Announces First West Nile Virus Death of 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. — Health officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first death this year associated with West Nile virus.

No other information regarding the victim has been released.

North Carolina has identified nine cases of West Nile virus this year, with more being investigated. Since 2012 the number of cases reported per year ranged from zero to 10.

“This is a tragic reminder that these infections, though relatively rare, can be fatal,” said Michael Doyle, State Public Health Entomologist.

NCDHHS recommends individuals take the necessary precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illness, especially with heavy rainfall expected in the coming days.

