The Lifetime Network Releases “The Gabby Petito Story” Movie

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Lifetime Network is set to release a movie about the death and disappearance of Gabby Petito. “The Gabby Petito Story” is set to premiere Saturday at 8/7c.

A little over a year after the Gabby Petito, 22, was strangled to death by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, while on a cross-country road trip. Petito’s killing gained national attention last summer.

Lifetime says their two-hour telemovie will “explore Gabby and Brian’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder.”

Here’s a look at the full trailer.