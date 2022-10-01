Catawba County Hostage Situation Ends With Suspect Killed by Deputies

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead following a hostage situation in Catawba County early Saturday. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call at 6:34 a.m. about a man holding someone hostage on Village Circle in the Mountain View community. Deputies say the suspect was holding a male family member hostage at gunpoint inside a home.

The Sheriff’s Office says SWAT negotiators tried to de-escalate the situation and tried to get the man to release the hostage, but he wouldn’t. They say the suspect continued to threaten the hostage and deputies fired shots, killing the suspect.

“These incidents are tragic for all involved. We are thankful that the hostage was not injured and that no further loss of life occurred. We will assist and cooperate fully with the SBI as they investigate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and with all law enforcement officers and their families affected by this incident,” said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting while the Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal review.