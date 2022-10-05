Breast Cancer Awareness Month with American Cancer Society

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Because of improvements in cancer research, treatment and preventative care, the breast cancer death rate has steadily decreased for the last three years. Unfortunately, at the same time, disparities continue to significantly impact black women:

Black women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than white women but 41% more likely to die from the disease.

Breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer death among black women

Chief Patient Officer with American Cancer Society, Dr. Arif Kamal talked with us about racial and ethnic disparities, what’s being done to change those statistics, plus the importance of breast health, regular screenings and how women can hold each other accountable.