West Iredell High Teacher Accused of Sending Sexually Explicit Video and Image to Student

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teacher at West Iredell High School is facing charges after authorities say she is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video to a student.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on September 22 they received a report regarding 44-year-old April Viney. Detectives located the victim and say they conducted numerous witness interviews, processed cell phone record and executed search warrants for Vineys’ social media accounts.

The victim was identified as a former student at West Iredell High and was a student of Viney as an underclassman. Detectives said the victim was enrolled as an online high school student during the time of the incident.

Viney was arrested on October 4th and was served with two felony counts of felony dissemination of obscenity. She was issued a $50,000 dollar secured bond.

Iredell-Statesville Schools says that Viney was suspended with pay on September 22. District officials say she served as an English teacher at West Iredell High School since 2019. From 2002-2007, she served as an English teacher at both South Iredell high and Lake Norman High School.