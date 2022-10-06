Man Killed, Teens Injured After A Crash Involving a Stolen Vehicle

HICKORY, N.C. — A man driving a stolen vehicle died and injured four teens after leading police on a chase on Wednesday. Hickory Police say around 9:40 p.m., an officer observed a stolen Honda Accord driving on Springs Road near 22nd Street NE. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the Honda continued towards the intersection of Springs Road and McDonald Parkway resulting in a short vehicle pursuit.

Authorities say the driver of the stolen Honda, 30-year-old Bradley Swink of Claremont, ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had the four teens in it. The crash caused the Jeep to overturn onto its right side. A third vehicle was struck by the Jeep and sustained minor damage.

Police say Swink was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The teens in the Jeep suffered various injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver in the third vehicle was not injured.

Authorities tell WCCB, Swink was out of jail on multiple bonds and had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest including assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, habitual larceny, driving while impaired and common law robbery.

Police say the three of the teens have since been treated and released from the hospital. The fourth teen remains hospitalized and was listed in stable condition.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the traffic accident.