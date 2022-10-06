Rowan County Man’s Body Found after Camper Fire, Reward Offered

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A reward is being offered for information regarding the death of a Salisbury man. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says on August, 21, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., a person was driving on St. Peters Church Road and saw a fifth wheel trailer/camper engulfed in flames. The person immediately called 911 to report the fire.

Fire officials responded to the address and began extinguishing the fire, it was then they discovered a body inside the camper. The body was identified as 57-year-old Michael James Mitchke of Salisbury. Law enforcement says they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering $10,000 for any information related to the case. The family of Michael Mitchke is additionally offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Michael Mitchke.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.