First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains

NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s.

The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties Saturday night through Sunday morning. Frost and freezing temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation so it is a good idea to bring in plants or cover them.

As temperatures are dropping remember the 5 Ps of Winter Preparedness…

The 5 Ps of Winter Preparedness:

PROTECT PEOPLE – Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. Dress in multiple layers when you are outdoors, especially at night when temperatures are below freezing.

PROTECT PETS – Bring your pets inside! If its too cold for you, it is too cold for them — especially with the cold, wet, and windy conditions. If your pet MUST absolutely be left outside, they should have shelter in a dry, warm place with their shelter facing AWAY from the wind.

PROTECT PLANTS – Cover them with blankets or bring them inside if you haven’t already.

PROTECT PIPES – Open cabinet doors to allow the warmth of your home to reach pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls. Open your faucets and allow a small stream of water to run at half the diameter of a pencil when temperatures drop into the 20s and teens. (We are not expecting this tonight, but a good reminder!)

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY – Inspect all heating equipment before using. Check on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.