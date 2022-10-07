North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.

The pandemic created a unique demand within the film industry which sparked great interest in the Tar Heel State. North Carolina’s infection rates were lower, and people were able to come onto sets and work safely while social distancing. Last year, the independent feature, ‘Nate and Gigi’ was shot in Concord. The feature film, ‘Are you there God, it’s me, Margaret’ was shot in Charlotte.

“We’ve had everything from feature films, television and streaming series, made for tv movies, and continue to have a strong commercial industry,’ says Guy Gaster, Director of the NC Film Office.

North Carolina could see production numbers hover around 300 million annually this year, and in 2023.