Parents Still Unhappy With Handling Of Local High School Musical Production

UNION CO., N.C. – Parents are still not happy with the handling of a local high school musical. Central Academy of Technology and Arts in Monroe recently announced with an Instagram post that it would perform Jesus Christ Superstar with an “all gender cast where anyone can play any role.” A follow-up post about auditions featured the CATA logo in pride flag colors.

Parents in the conservative group “Moms for Liberty” didn’t like that, and asked the Union County School Board to get involved. The musical will go on as cast, but the pride flag post was removed.

CATA parent Tiffany Solod tells WCCB, “It’s making the kids here feel less and less safe. Not even just kids who are LGBTQ. Kids who are not, but just wanna be friends or allies with those kids, are scared because they’re afraid that they’re going to be bullied.”

Parents and students spoke about the controversy about musical during the public comment’s section at Thursday night’s school board meeting. We have an email into board chair Melissa Merrell. We’ll let you know if we hear hear back.