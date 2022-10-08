Hurricane Julia to Make Landfall in Nicaragua Sunday

Julia became the 5th hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane season. It will make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Nicaragua early Sunday.

Hurricane Warnings and Watches have been issued for Nicaragua. Flash flooding, mudslides, and dangerous storm surge are the primary threats across Central America this weekend. Up to 15″ of rainfall will be possible across parts of Central America producing flash flooding and mudslides. Dangerous storm surge up to 6′ is also possible along the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.

Julia will weaken into a tropical storm after landfall and move quickly toward the Pacific coast of Nicaragua Sunday night. However, threats will continue through Monday for the Pacific coasts of Central America with damaging wind, dangerous surf, and heavy rain remaining threats through early next week. Tropical Storm warnings are in place for El Salvador, Honduras, and the Pacific coast of Nicaragua. Julia will become a remnant low late Monday.