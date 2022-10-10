Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS

WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school.

Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.

School resource officers at the school were able to quickly take the man into custody and seized the firearm. None of the students or teachers were threatened or injured authorities say.

Both Cuthbertson Middle School and Cuthbertson High School were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted shortly after according to school district officials.

The man involved has not been identified at this time. Stay with WCCB for more on this story.