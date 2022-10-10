North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane victims:

Paper towels

Water

Nonperishable food items

Towels

Razors, shampoo, and body wash

Food gift cards

Hygiene items

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Gloves

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Bug spray

Baby food/formula and baby diapers

NOTE: Monetary donations of any type CAN NOT be accepted at StarMed, StellarMed, or Keith Clinic locations.

North Rapid Response will collect the items at these three StarMed and StellarMed clinic locations, and four Keith Clinic locations:

StarMed Family & Urgent Care, FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd. Hours to drop off items: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 to 5 p.m. weekends.

StarMed Family & Urgent Care, Eastland clinic, 5344 Central Ave. Hours to drop off items: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

StellarMed Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, 4355 Gum Branch Rd., Jacksonville, NC. Hours to drop off items: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic locations in Charlotte: West office – 4016 Triangle Drive South office – 7001-A South Boulevard North office – 402 East Sugar Creek Road East office – 5344 Central Avenue



“We are eager to provide aid to the thousands of people in Florida who are rebuilding their lives after the devastation,” said Starmount President & Founder Michael Estramonte. “Our hearts truly go out to them. We’re part of a community that is willing to help those in need, and our North Rapid Response team will ensure that these donated items will be delivered in a timely manner.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds of 150 mph along Florida’s west coast. It brought torrential rain, flooding and record storm surges in Fort Myers and Naples. More than 2 million people were left without power across the state and thousands still haven’t been able to go home as a result.