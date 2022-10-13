Mom Goes Viral for Calling Hocus Pocus 2 “Evil”

A Texas mom is urging parents to keep their children from watching the Disney + movie, Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in one’s “home”.

During a recent interview with reporters, Jamie Gooch issued a warning saying, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

The film is a sequel of the fan-favorite Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus.

Hocus Pocus 2 features Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, reprising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

The mother of three told the outlet her family hasn’t celebrated Halloween for “about four or five years,” because “it grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness.”