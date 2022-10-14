Alamance County: Mother Attempts to Bring Contraband to Son in Jail

1/4 Stephanie Patterson

2/4 Brandon Evans

3/4 Michael McDade

4/4 Daquan Hester







ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators have charged a Snow Camp mother after they say she tried to bring contraband to her son and several others in jail. On Monday, October 3, Alamance County officials say they learned 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates. Patterson allegedly hid the contraband in clothing but was unsuccessful. Authorities arrested her at the jail.

The inmates involved are Patterson’s son, 26-year-old Brandon Evans, 35-year-old Michael McDade and 25-year-old Daquan Hester. All are facing charges in connection to the incident.

Patterson is facing several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a detention center, felony conspiracy to commit a felony, felony to provide contraband to an inmate. She is in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Brandon Evans is charged with four counts of felony conspiracy to commit a felony. Daquan McDade is charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony, and Daquan Hester is charged with two counts of felony conspiracy to commit a felony.