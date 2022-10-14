Have You Seen Them? Tiny Pink Robots Are Making Deliveries In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Have you seen them? Tiny pink robots are taking over Uptown Charlotte. WCCB News first told you about the robotic delivery coffee service back in April when it debuted in Plaza Midwood. Now, the robots are hard at work making deliveries in Uptown.

Charlotte city leaders announced it was partnering with the company, Tiny Mile, back in April. Omar Elawi, the company’s business development manager says moving on to Uptown was a no brainer.

“That’s because it’s so busy, it’s a high visibility area because there’s a lot of small businesses and restaurants. These robots can drive around all on their own. They’re respectful to the pedestrian lights, to the traffic lights, to pedestrians along the sidewalk with them,” says Omar Elawi with Tiny Mile.

The robots are easy to use. You download the app, input the pick up, and drop off addresses, and the robot shows up to get your package. It then rolls over to the drop off location, and when it arrives, you press a button and get your food.

The robots are equipped with a GPS, cameras, sirens and are securely locked. There are 8 to 10 operational robots in Uptown.