The Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot.

The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off this weekend after a 2-year hiatus. More than 50 balloons of all shapes, sizes, and colors will be at the festival. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine & craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash only, but there will be ATMs available.

You can purchase balloon rides which take off at sunrise and sunset – weather permitting. There will also be a balloon ride competition between pilots.

The Carolina BalloonFest is a non-profit with proceeds going back to the community in Iredell County. More than $787,000 has been raised in the last few years.

The festival begins Friday at 3 pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7 am. Gates close at 8:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 6 pm Sunday. Tickets cost between $15 to $40 for a weekend pass. Tickets can be purchases online or at the gate.

You can find more information on hours, entertainment schedules, parking, and where to buy tickets here.