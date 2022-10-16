Two Shot, Others Injured At Livingstone College Homecoming Event

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police say that two people, who were not students, were shot late Saturday night at Livingstone College. There is no active threat to the campus.

Officers arrived at the campus around 11 p.m. on October 15th and found two people shot during the college’s homecoming concert.

The shooter was not a student and, despite early reports, it does not appear they were part of an altercation going on at the same time.

Two Livingstone students were injured while running away from the incident.

“Our priority is and remains to ensure the mental wellness of our students and to evaluate our public safety measures to create a safe, living, learning and working environment,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence.“

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333 or send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook or Twitter pages at @SalisburyNCPD.