Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired according to arrest records.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, Bouknight was arrested on Sunday at 1:51 a.m. He was given a $2500 unsecured bond.

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement Monday that says “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.