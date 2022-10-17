CHARLOTTE, NC — Once again this year, Subaru South Blvd has partnered with CMPD Animal Care & Control for Subaru Loves Pets’ Month and Make A Dogs Day.

The CMPD Animal Care & Control shelter is full! If you can, please consider a Staycation to provide a shelter dog with some time to decompress away from the shelter. You can also keep notes on your temporary foster that will help with forever home placement: Does the dog like children, other dogs, cats? Does the dog know any commands? Walk well on a leash? Crate trained? These are just some examples of the notes you can share with the shelter at the end of your staycation.

View pets available for staycation below:

Help Subaru South Blvd and CMPD Animal Care & Control Make A Dogs Day, not just on October 22nd – but every day!

Click here to learn more about Staycations from CMPD Animal Care & Control.

To learn more about how Subaru South Blvd is bringing the Subaru Love Promise to life in our community click here.