CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus driver says a parent threw bleach at their face according to district officials.

The incident happened after 7 a.m. near Central Avenue.

A district spokesperson says Bus 1701 was transporting students to Winterfield Elementary School. Nine students were onboard and were placed on a different bus. Medic says they responded but no one was transported.

Police were called to investigate. We are working to gather more information.