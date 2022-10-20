Afterschool Daycare Employee Accused of Distributing Obscene Material

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a YMCA daycare employee that is accused of disseminating obscene material. Authorities say they were made aware of the alleged incident on October 10.

No other details have been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the YMCA of Catawba Valley sent WCCB a statement that says the employee of the afterschool program at Salem Elementary School has been terminated.

The statement reads “On Thu., Oct. 6, we were informed of alleged inappropriate behavior by a member of our afterschool staff at Salem Elementary School. We immediately terminated the individual’s employment, notified the school, and engaged local authorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we proactively informed the parents and guardians of the 47 children in the program. The YMCA of Catawba Valley takes very seriously the safety and well-being of the children in our care. In addition to careful screening and a national background check prior to employment, our Y checks all membership records, including all staff, against the National Sex Offender Registry daily. All staff at YMCA licensed childcare sites are required to obtain a NCDCDEE Qualifying Letter which involves an SBI Background Check and live-scan fingerprinting. Furthermore, all licensed childcare staff are required to take child abuse awareness and prevention training through Prevent Child Abuse NC and are counseled on how to report suspicions of child abuse and who to make those reports to. Our employees adhere to a strict policy that prevents any staff or volunteers from being alone with a child where they cannot be observed by others. The former employee’s background checks did not indicate any criminal activity.”

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the District Attorney’s Office according to the Sheriff’s Office. We will update it as more information becomes available.