Construction Begins On Affordable Housing Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction is underway for an affordable housing development in West Charlotte.

Officials hope the Meadows at Plato Price development will help the city’s housing crisis.

The 39 home development is being built on the site of the former Plato Price School. The all black school closed in 1966 in the wake of desegregation.

The project is a partnership between the City of Charlotte, Habitat For Humanity, and local business partners.

According to city officials only 26% of households in the area surrounding The Meadows at

Plato Price are homeowners.

The Ally Charitable Foundation, Myers Park United Methodist Church, and the Merancas Foundation all donated $1M to the project.