Fort Mill High School To Host 13th Annual Pink Out Football Game In Support Of A Crucial Catch

1/5 Photo Credit: American Cancer Society

2/5 Photo Credit: American Cancer Society

3/5 Photo Credit: American Cancer Society

4/5 Photo Credit: American Cancer Society

5/5 Photo Credit: American Cancer Society









Fort Mill, S.C. (News Release) – On Friday, October 21, 2022, Bob Jones Stadium at Fort Mill High School (FMHS) will be a sea of pink as we come together as a community to celebrate those surviving and thriving and remember those we have lost from cancer.

The first Pink Out game was organized in 2009 by parents, Andrea Godbolt and Judy LaFoe at a JV football game to honor and encourage one of our own FMHS teachers, Beverly DeMayo, who was undergoing treatment for cancer. In 2019, Judy died from lung cancer and we continue to honor her memory through the event she helped found.

Fort Mill High School has been fundraising throughout the month of October with an eye on winning the coveted Pink Cleat Award. Generous sponsors-King Paint Company and Axton Property Group have stepped up to support the students in their quest to raise as much money as possible. The community can continue to support its efforts throughout the month of October. Details on upcoming fundraisers are listed on their website.

The National Football League (NFL) is proud to support the American Cancer Society through its impactful Crucial Catch initiative focusing on early detection, education, and access to lifesaving screening to catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. The Crucial Catch campaign supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives from cancer by funding grants to help people in underserved communities to receive potentially lifesaving screen resources.

FMHS was one of the first schools to join forces in the Crucial Catch fundraising efforts and Pink Out has since raised nearly $100,000.