Matthews Police Search for Missing 16-Year-Old

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Matthews Police need your help to find a missing person.

16-year-old Gavin Reid Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Rd. in Matthews at approximately 9:27 a.m., on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

He’s described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears black rimmed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, navy blue windbreaker, blue jeans, black or grey tennis shoes, carrying a black backpack with brown leather accents, with Disney and aviation pins on it.

Please call 704-847-5555 or 911 with any information regarding his whereabouts.