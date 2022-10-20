NOAA Released Their 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their 2022-2023 winter outlook today. The forecast calls for the return of a La Nina winter for the third consecutive year.

NOAA is expecting warmer than average temperatures and below average rainfall for the Southwest, Deep South and East Coast.

Jon Gottschalck is the Chief, Operational Prediction Branch from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center he says, “We are favoring below normal temperatures for that season from the Pacific Northwest across the northern Rockies to the northern Plains further eastward to the western Great Lakes.”

For all of your snow lovers, this does not mean there is no chance of snow this year. Just like it only taking one hurricane to make it a bad year for someone, it only takes one arctic blast plus moisture to get a messy outcome.