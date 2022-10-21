Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment.

Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.

Catawba’s endowment per student is one of the highest among private colleges and universities in the South, with the total endowment exceeding $300 million.