1/2 High Angle Rescue

2/2 High Angle Rescue



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is stuck in a bucket truck. The scene is near the 12,000 block of Bluestem Lane.

The call for service came in just before 2 p.m.

HIGH ANGLE RESCUE: 12000 block Bluestem Ln. Person stuck in bucket truck. Charlotte Fire on scene. Station 32 area. pic.twitter.com/lsBMvJw6J9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 21, 2022

WCCB has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more becomes available.