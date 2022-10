CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is trying to locate a man they say tried to rob a bank Friday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera at the First Citizens Bank at 67009 N. Tryon around 10:45 a.m.

CMPD says the suspect walked up to a drive-through window and indicated he had a gun. A gun was never shown. The suspect left on foot toward Orchard Trace Ln.

The suspect was wearing a light neon green hoodie, black pants, and white shoes. Call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600 with any information.