Talking with Criss Angel About His New CW Series “Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World-Renowned Illusionist and Creator Criss Angel, Emmy® winner Loni Love and Master magician Lance Burton are the judges of the new alternative competition series, Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars, premiering Saturday, October 22 on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.

Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin will host from the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas.

Donny Osmond, Frankie Muniz, Brec Bassinger, Debbie Gibson, Matt Walsh, Flavor Flav, Randy Couture, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are among the celebrity guests to Compete in Season 1